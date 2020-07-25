Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 46,000 Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 466.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 128.2% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $269.98 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.