Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,600 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

