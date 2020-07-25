Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 100 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Dover by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

