Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $172,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

