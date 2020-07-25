Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

