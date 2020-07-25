Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 56,800 Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,736,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $292.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $317.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,966 shares of company stock valued at $59,382,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

