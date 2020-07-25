Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 317,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,176,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $187,122,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after buying an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $27,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

NYSE IP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.