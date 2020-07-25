Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,800 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $236.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $279.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total value of $305,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,388 shares of company stock worth $14,029,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

