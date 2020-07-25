MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.57.

MGM opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,545,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after buying an additional 47,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

