M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334,700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 168.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 207,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 189,747 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $447,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 85.2% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.99 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

