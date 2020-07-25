M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $9,538,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,702,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $177.06 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.