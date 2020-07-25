M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $9,538,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $4,702,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.