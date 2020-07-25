M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,856 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $480,386,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,821,000 after purchasing an additional 797,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $232.88 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $251.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

