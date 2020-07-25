M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,370 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

Shares of FDS opened at $347.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average is $288.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

