M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL opened at $182.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.