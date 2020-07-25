M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

