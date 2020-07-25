M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $767,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 528,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,570 shares of company stock worth $5,013,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.