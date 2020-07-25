M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $551,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $105.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

