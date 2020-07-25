M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,046 shares of company stock worth $4,848,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

NYSE:RMD opened at $202.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.