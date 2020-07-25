M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.04 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,480 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,190 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.76.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

