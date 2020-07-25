M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 988.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $236.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $279.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $2,156,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,388 shares of company stock worth $14,029,926 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

