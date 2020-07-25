M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $852,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.14.

NYSE:FICO opened at $414.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

