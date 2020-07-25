M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at $31,045,614.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

