M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $154.70 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

