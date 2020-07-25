M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 38.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $63.57 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,572.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

