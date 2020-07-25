M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 42,884 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NLOK opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.
In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
