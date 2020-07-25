M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 42,884 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

