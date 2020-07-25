M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,028 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.40 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

