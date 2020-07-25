M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,394 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

NYSE:MKC opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

