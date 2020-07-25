M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 608 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after acquiring an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $147.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.