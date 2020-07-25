Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.75-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. Meritage Homes also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.75-9.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

