Merck KGaA’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

FRA MRK opened at €112.00 ($125.84) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.73.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

