Merck KGaA’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRK. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

FRA MRK opened at €112.00 ($125.84) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.73.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

