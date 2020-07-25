Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MRK opened at €112.00 ($125.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.62 and a 200-day moving average of €106.73. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.