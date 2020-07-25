Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

MRK opened at €112.00 ($125.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €106.62 and a 200-day moving average of €106.73. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

