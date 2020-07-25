Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.