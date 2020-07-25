Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,071 shares of company stock valued at $25,017,773. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

