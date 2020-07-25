Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average of $190.23. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

