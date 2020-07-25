Mcdonald’s Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $198.72 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

