Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

