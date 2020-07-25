Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Critical Survey

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 Ulta Beauty 0 9 18 0 2.67

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $99.70, suggesting a potential upside of 10.34%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $258.54, suggesting a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Match Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Ulta Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.62 $431.13 million $4.53 19.95 Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.55 $705.95 million $11.91 17.10

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Match Group. Ulta Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% Ulta Beauty 6.37% 24.36% 8.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Match Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 1,174 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

