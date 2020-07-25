Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Barclays from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $306.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

