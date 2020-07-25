Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

Mastercard stock opened at $306.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

