Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $21,413,306.07 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80.

On Friday, July 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total value of $20,659,369.50.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $20,932,676.10.

On Monday, July 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.75, for a total value of $20,377,822.50.

On Friday, July 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $20,579,025.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total value of $20,966,324.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.86, for a total value of $20,866,066.20.

On Monday, June 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $306.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.40 and a 200 day moving average of $291.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.