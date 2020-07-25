Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CEO Ajay Banga Sells 61,067 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MA opened at $306.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.40 and its 200-day moving average is $291.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.