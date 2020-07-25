Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Masimo worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Masimo by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masimo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.