Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.45 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

