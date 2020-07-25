Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPX. B. Riley raised their target price on Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of MPX opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.18. Marine Products has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.