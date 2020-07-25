Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Reduced by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after acquiring an additional 327,897 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7,841.2% in the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

