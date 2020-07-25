M. Kraus & Co Invests $204,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of V stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.