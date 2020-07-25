M. Kraus & Co Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

