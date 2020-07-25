Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 12,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 70,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $149.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

