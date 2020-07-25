Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

NYSE:LOW opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

