Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.25 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $386.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

